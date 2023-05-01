企業一覧
Genesee & Wyoming
トップインサイト
    • 会社概要

    Genesee & Wyoming Inc. is a global company that owns and leases freight railroads. It operates in North America, Australia, the UK, Europe, and other countries. The company transports various commodities and owns or leases 120 freight railroads with approximately 16,100 miles of track. It also operates deep sea maritime containers and provides bulk haulage, rail services at ports, rail-ferry services, transload services, and contract coal loading. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Darien, Connecticut.

    gwrr.com
    ウェブサイト
    1899
    設立年
    8,000
    従業員数
    $1B-$10B
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

