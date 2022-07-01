企業一覧
Fresha
    • 会社概要

    Fresha is the world's largest and top-rated booking platform for Beauty and Wellness trusted by millions of consumers worldwide. Fresha is used by 70,000+ businesses and 300,000+ professionals worldwide, processing over 20mil appointments per month. Fresha is headquartered in London, United Kingdom with global offices located in New York City, Vancouver, Sydney, Dublin, Amsterdam , Dubai and Warsaw. The company raised $185M in venture capital funding to date from leading institutional investors. Fresha allows consumers to discover, book and pay for beauty and wellness appointments with local businesses via its marketplace, while beauty and wellness businesses and professionals use an all-in-one platform to manage their entire operations with its intuitive free business software and financial technology solutions. Fresha’s ecosystem gives merchants everything they need to run their business seamlessly by facilitating appointment bookings, point-of-sale, customer records management, marketing automation, loyalty, beauty products inventory and team management. The consumer marketplace unlocks revenue potential for partner businesses by leveraging the power of online bookings and automated marketing through mobile apps and advanced integrations with major tech brands including Instagram, Facebook and Google.

    fresha.com
    ウェブサイト
    2015
    設立年
    330
    従業員数
    $10M-$50M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

