Fragomen
Fragomen 給与

Fragomenの給与は下位のビジネスアナリストの年間総報酬$46,214から上位のリーガルの$208,950の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Fragomen. 最終更新日： 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $140K
ビジネスアナリスト
$46.2K
リーガル
$209K

よくある質問

Fragomenで報告されている最高給与の職種はリーガル at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$208,950です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Fragomenで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$140,000です。

