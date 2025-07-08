企業一覧
Firework
Firework 給与

Fireworkの給与は下位のプロダクトマネージャーの年間総報酬$149,250から上位のビジネスデベロップメントの$246,225の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Firework. 最終更新日： 9/4/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $205K
ビジネスデベロップメント
$246K
カスタマーサクセス
$153K

プロダクトマネージャー
$149K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$239K
権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

Fireworkでは、株式・株式報酬付与は4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)

よくある質問

Fireworkで報告されている最高給与の職種はビジネスデベロップメント at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$246,225です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Fireworkで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$205,000です。

