Fireblocks
  給与
  カスタマーサクセス

  全カスタマーサクセス給与

Fireblocks カスタマーサクセス 給与

Fireblocksのカスタマーサクセス報酬 in Israelパッケージの中央値はyearあたり₪378Kです。 Fireblocksの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/7/2025

年収中央値
company icon
Fireblocks
Customer Success
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
年収総額
$112K
レベル
Senior
基本給
$108K
Stock (/yr)
$0
ボーナス
$3.9K
在籍年数
3 年
経験年数
12 年
キャリアレベルとは Fireblocks?
最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
データエクスポート求人を見る

権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

Fireblocksでは、株式・株式報酬付与は4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)



よくある質問

Fireblocks in Israelのカスタマーサクセスで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬₪463,950です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Fireblocksのカスタマーサクセス職種 in Israelで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は₪378,226です。

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/fireblocks/salaries/customer-success.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.