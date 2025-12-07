Fireblocks ビジネスデベロップメント 給与

企業一覧
Fireblocks
Fireblocksのビジネスデベロップメント総報酬 in United Kingdomの平均はyearあたり£64.4Kから£90.2Kの範囲です。 Fireblocksの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/7/2025

平均総報酬

$93.7K - $109K
United Kingdom
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲
$86.6K$93.7K$109K$121K
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲

権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

Fireblocksでは、株式・株式報酬付与は4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)



よくある質問

Fireblocks in United Kingdomのビジネスデベロップメントで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬£90,165です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Fireblocksのビジネスデベロップメント職種 in United Kingdomで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は£64,404です。

その他のリソース

