Finity Communications ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与

What is the highest ソフトウェアエンジニア salary at Finity Communications in Australia?
The highest paying salary package reported for a ソフトウェアエンジニア at Finity Communications in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$200,748. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Finity Communications ソフトウェアエンジニア employees get paid in Australia?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Finity Communications for the ソフトウェアエンジニア role in Australia is A$143,391.