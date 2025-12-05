企業一覧
Fazz
Fazz プロダクトマネージャー 給与

Fazzのプロダクトマネージャー総報酬 in Indonesiaの平均はyearあたりIDR 497.63MからIDR 681.28Mの範囲です。 Fazzの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/5/2025

平均総報酬

$32.8K - $38.9K
Indonesia
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲
$30.2K$32.8K$38.9K$41.4K
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲

キャリアレベルとは Fazz?

よくある質問

Fazz in Indonesiaのプロダクトマネージャーで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬IDR 681,279,435です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Fazzのプロダクトマネージャー職種 in Indonesiaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値はIDR 497,630,196です。

