Farmers Business Network
Farmers Business Network 給与

Farmers Business Networkの給与は下位のリクルーターの年間総報酬$171,638から上位のテクニカルプログラムマネージャーの$480,390の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Farmers Business Network. 最終更新日： 10/9/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $180K
データサイエンティスト
$205K
ヒューマンリソース
$176K

プロダクトマネージャー
$199K
プログラムマネージャー
$281K
リクルーター
$172K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$480K
権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

Farmers Business Networkでは、株式・株式報酬付与は4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)

よくある質問

Die hoogste betalende rol gerapporteer by Farmers Business Network is テクニカルプログラムマネージャー at the Common Range Average level met 'n jaarlikse totale vergoeding van $480,390. Dit sluit basissalaris sowel as enige potensiële aandele vergoeding en bonusse in.
Die mediaan jaarlikse totale vergoeding gerapporteer by Farmers Business Network is $198,739.

