Fandom
    • 会社概要

    Fandom is a global entertainment media brand powered by fan passion. The fan-trusted source in entertainment, Fandom provides a home to explore, contribute to, and celebrate the world of pop culture. Whether looking for in-depth information on favorite fandoms or what’s buzzing in entertainment, Fandom has your pop culture curiosities covered through fan-expert knowledge and carefully curated and fun, original multi-platform content.Fandom has a global audience of 200 million monthly uniques and encompasses over 400,000 fan communities. We currently feature more than 55 million pages of content, inclusive of video.

    http://www.fandom.com
    ウェブサイト
    2004
    設立年
    300
    従業員数
    本社所在地

