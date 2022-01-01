企業一覧
Fanatics
Fanatics 給与

Fanaticsの給与は下位のビジネスアナリストの年間総報酬$7,881から上位のソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーの$305,000の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Fanatics. 最終更新日： 10/18/2025

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Software Engineer III $183K
Senior Software Engineer $210K
Staff Software Engineer $237K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

プロダクトマネージャー
Median $210K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $305K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

チーフオブスタッフ
Median $65K
データサイエンティスト
Median $238K
マーケティング
Median $120K
データアナリスト
Median $131K
アドミニストレイティブアシスタント
$103K
ビジネスアナリスト
$7.9K
データサイエンスマネージャー
$164K
ヒューマンリソース
$163K
プロダクトデザイナー
$151K
リクルーター
$146K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$61.3K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$238K
UXリサーチャー
$125K
権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

Fanaticsでは、株式・株式報酬付与は4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)

よくある質問

Fanaticsで報告されている最高給与の職種はソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーで、年間総報酬は$305,000です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Fanaticsで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$156,975です。

