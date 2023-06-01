企業一覧
FAB 3R INC
トップインサイト
    • 会社概要

    FAB 3R is a company that specializes in oversized manufacturing, repair, and refurbishment of large-sized equipment. They offer machining, fabrication, and mechanical assembly services with a focus on quality and expertise. Their facilities are large, with a 65,000 square foot machining shop and a 97,000 square foot fabrication shop. The team is experienced in welding, non-destructive testing, and mechanical assembly, and can work with engineers and project managers to provide the best solutions for projects. They are certified for ASME, CWB, UStamp, RStamp, and PED.

    http://www.fab3r.com
    ウェブサイト
    1908
    設立年
    126
    従業員数
    $10M-$50M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

