eSight
    • 会社概要

    eSight is a company that provides sight enhancement technology for people with visual impairments caused by various conditions. Founded by an electrical engineer who wanted to help his legally blind sisters, eSight has developed electronic eyewear that allows users to achieve greater visual acuity and retain their independence. Their latest model, eSight 4, is wireless and hands-free, recognized as the "Best Wearable/Healthcare Hardware/Software of 2021" by the Tech Ascension Awards. eSight empowers the low vision community to #SeeNewPossibilities.

    http://www.esighteyewear.com
    ウェブサイト
    2006
    設立年
    126
    従業員数
    $10M-$50M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

