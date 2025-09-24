企業一覧
Ernst and Young
Ernst and Young Associate 給与

Ernst and YoungのAssociate報酬 in Indiaパッケージの中央値はyearあたり₹765Kです。 Ernst and Youngの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 9/24/2025

年収中央値
company icon
Ernst and Young
Associate
Mumbai, MH, India
年収総額
₹765K
レベル
-
基本給
₹765K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
ボーナス
₹0
在籍年数
2 年
経験年数
2 年
キャリアレベルとは Ernst and Young?

₹13.98M

正当な報酬を、騙されるな

権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

Ernst and Youngでは、株式・株式報酬付与は4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)



よくある質問

The highest paying salary package reported for a jobFamilies.Associate at Ernst and Young in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,525,336. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ernst and Young for the jobFamilies.Associate role in India is ₹765,260.

