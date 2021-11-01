企業一覧
EQRx
EQRx 給与

EQRxの給与は下位のデータサイエンティストの年間総報酬$131,340から上位のビジネスデベロップメントの$229,500の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています EQRx. 最終更新日： 11/23/2025

ビジネスデベロップメント
$230K
データサイエンティスト
$131K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
$171K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 29
よくある質問

EQRxで報告されている最高給与の職種はビジネスデベロップメント at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$229,500です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
EQRxで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$170,850です。

その他のリソース

