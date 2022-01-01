企業一覧
Epic Games
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請

Epic Games 給与

Epic Gamesの給与は下位のセールスの年間総報酬$52,260から上位のプロダクトマネージャーの$445,000の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Epic Games. 最終更新日： 11/20/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
ソフトウェアエンジニア
L1 $107K
L2 $137K
L3 $232K
L4 $295K
L5 $401K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

ビデオゲームソフトウェアエンジニア

プロダクトマネージャー
L3 $184K
L5 $445K
マーケティング
Median $180K

What do Product Managers even do?

Like seriously, most of them have 0 technical ability. They show up to meetings, and when asked about basic requirements they say "I'll ask leadership" or lean on me to tell them, or give a corporate word salad to get out of the question all together. Then, as the engineer, I'm still left with figuring out the real requirements, socializing them, getting consensus, and implementing it. 

101 63
101 63
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $400K
プロジェクトマネージャー
Median $205K
ソリューションアーキテクト
Median $238K
アカウンタント
$76.4K
ビジネスアナリスト
$191K
データサイエンスマネージャー
$288K
データサイエンティスト
$161K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
$281K
ヒューマンリソーシズ
$88K
インフォメーションテクノロジスト（IT）
$67.6K
マーケティングオペレーションズ
$147K
プロダクトデザイナー
$68.6K
プロダクトデザインマネージャー
$193K
プログラムマネージャー
$151K
リクルーター
$77.4K
セールス
$52.3K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
$80.6K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$166K
トラストアンドセーフティ
$137K
お探しの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与情報は 給与情報ページ または あなたの給与を追加 してページのロックを解除してください。


権利確定スケジュール

20%

1

20%

2

20%

3

20%

4

20%

5

株式種別
Options

Epic Gamesでは、Optionsは5年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 1st- (20.00% 年次)

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (20.00% 年次)

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (20.00% 年次)

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 4th- (20.00% 年次)

  • 20% 権利確定時期： 5th- (20.00% 年次)

Epic Games offers stock options after 1 year of service.

質問がありますか？コミュニティに聞いてみましょう。

レベルズエフワイアイのコミュニティを訪問して、さまざまな企業の従業員と交流し、キャリアのヒントなどを得ましょう。

今すぐ訪問！

よくある質問

Epic Gamesで報告されている最高給与の職種はプロダクトマネージャー at the L5 levelで、年間総報酬は$445,000です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Epic Gamesで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$166,165です。

注目の求人

    Epic Gamesの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Valve
  • Survios
  • Riot Games
  • Pocket Gems
  • Credit Karma
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/epic-games/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.