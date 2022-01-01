Epic Games 給与

Epic Gamesの給与は下位のセールスの年間総報酬$52,260から上位のプロダクトマネージャーの$445,000の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Epic Games. 最終更新日： 11/20/2025
Epic Gamesでは、Optionsは5年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
20% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (20.00% 年次)
20% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (20.00% 年次)
20% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (20.00% 年次)
20% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (20.00% 年次)
20% 権利確定時期： 5th-年 (20.00% 年次)
Epic Games offers stock options after 1 year of service.
