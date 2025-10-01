企業一覧
Elevate K-12
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 給与
  • ソフトウェアエンジニア

  • 全ソフトウェアエンジニア給与

  • Greater Bengaluru

Elevate K-12 ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与 （Greater Bengaluru）

Elevate K-12の総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/1/2025

あと 4 件の ソフトウェアエンジニア データ での Elevate K-12 で解禁されます！

友人やコミュニティの方々を招待して、60秒以内に匿名で給与情報を追加してもらいましょう。より多くのデータは、あなたのような求職者やコミュニティにとってより良い洞察を提供します！

💰 すべて表示 給与情報

💪 データを投稿 あなたの給与

₹13.95M

正当な報酬を、騙されるな

私たちは数千件の内定条件交渉を行い、定期的に30,000ドル以上（時には300,000ドル以上）の年収アップを実現しています。年収交渉サービスを利用する または 履歴書添削サービス を本物の専門家 - 日々採用業務を行う現役リクルーターにお任せください。


投稿する
キャリアレベルとは Elevate K-12?

認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

認証済みの ソフトウェアエンジニア オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

含まれる職種

新しい職種を投稿

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

よくある質問

The highest paying salary package reported for a ソフトウェアエンジニア at Elevate K-12 in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,654,313. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Elevate K-12 for the ソフトウェアエンジニア role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹3,732,896.

注目の求人

    Elevate K-12の注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Google
  • PayPal
  • Snap
  • Square
  • Amazon
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース