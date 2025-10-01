What is the highest ソフトウェアエンジニア salary at Elevate K-12 in Greater Bengaluru?
The highest paying salary package reported for a ソフトウェアエンジニア at Elevate K-12 in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,654,313. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Elevate K-12 ソフトウェアエンジニア employees get paid in Greater Bengaluru?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Elevate K-12 for the ソフトウェアエンジニア role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹3,732,896.