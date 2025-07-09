企業ディレクトリ
DSTA
DSTA 給与

DSTAの給与範囲は、低い方の端でデータサイエンティストのの年間総報酬で$60,214から、高い方の端でプロジェクトマネージャーので$156,800までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 DSTA. 最終更新日： 8/18/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $75K

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

データサイエンティスト
$60.2K
ハードウェアエンジニア
$73.6K

プログラムマネージャー
$127K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$157K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
$81.9K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$111K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$124K
The highest paying role reported at DSTA is プロジェクトマネージャー at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $156,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DSTA is $96,527.

