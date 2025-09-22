Drager ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与

Dragerのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in GermanyはSoftware Engineerでyearあたり€77.7Kです。 yearの中央値報酬 in Germanyパッケージ総額は€86.3Kです。 Dragerの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 9/22/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Associate Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer
€77.7K
€77.7K
€0
€0
Senior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Staff Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***