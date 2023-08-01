企業ディレクトリ
DP World
ここで働いていますか？ あなたの会社を請求

DP World 給与

DP Worldの給与範囲は、低い方の端でカスタマーサービスオペレーションのの年間総報酬で$22,984から、高い方の端でテクニカルプログラムマネージャーので$108,463までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 DP World. 最終更新日： 8/18/2025

$160K

騙されずに支払われる

私たちは何千ものオファーを交渉し、定期的に$30K以上（時には$300K以上）の増加を達成しています。給与交渉を依頼 またはあなたの 履歴書レビュー 実際の専門家である、毎日それをしているリクルーターによるものです。

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Group SDE 1 $35.1K
Group SDE 2 $57K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

品質保証（QA）ソフトウェアエンジニア

プロダクトマネージャー
Median $77.8K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $78.9K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
カスタマーサービスオペレーション
$23K
データアナリスト
$46.6K
工業デザイナー
$81.6K
情報技術者（IT）
$37.3K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$108K
テクニカルライター
$41.4K
あなたの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与を検索するには、当社の 報酬ページ または 給与を追加 ページを解除するために。


よくある質問

Augstākā atalgotā loma, kas tika ziņota uzņēmumā DP World, ir テクニカルプログラムマネージャー at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atalgojumu $108,463. Tas ietver pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādas iespējamās akciju kompensācijas un prēmijas.
Vidējais gada kopējais atalgojums, kas tika ziņots uzņēmumā DP World, ir $51,808.

注目求人

    DP Worldの注目求人は見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • DoorDash
  • PayPal
  • Microsoft
  • Uber
  • Apple
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース