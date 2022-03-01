企業ディレクトリ
Dow 給与

Dowの給与範囲は、低い方の端でプロダクトデザイナーのの年間総報酬で$34,354から、高い方の端でファイナンシャルアナリストので$417,900までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Dow. 最終更新日： 8/18/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $103K

研究科学者

機械技術者
Median $125K

製造エンジニア

化学技術者
Median $104K

研究エンジニア

データサイエンティスト
Median $164K
会計士
$72.6K
生体医工学技術者
$107K
ビジネスアナリスト
$103K
コーポレート開発
$95.7K
データアナリスト
$45.3K
データサイエンスマネージャー
$164K
電気技術者
$111K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
$418K
ハードウェアエンジニア
$130K
情報技術者（IT）
$80.4K
材料技術者
$139K
プロダクトデザイナー
$34.4K
プロダクトマネージャー
$279K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$116K
営業
$80.6K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$209K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$61.1K
よくある質問

Dowで報告された最高給の職種はファイナンシャルアナリスト at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$417,900です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Dowで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$107,460です。

