Dotdash Meredith
Dotdash Meredith ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与 （New York City Area）

Dotdash Meredithのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in New York City Areaパッケージの中央値はyearあたり$143Kです。 Dotdash Meredithの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/5/2025

年収中央値
company icon
Dotdash Meredith
Machine Learning Engineer
New York, NY
年収総額
$143K
レベル
Engineer
基本給
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
ボーナス
$3K
在籍年数
3 年
経験年数
5 年
キャリアレベルとは Dotdash Meredith?
最新の給与投稿
よくある質問

Dotdash Meredith in New York City Areaのソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$170,500です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Dotdash Meredithのソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in New York City Areaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$145,000です。

