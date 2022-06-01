企業ディレクトリ
dormakaba
dormakaba 給与

dormakabaの給与範囲は、低い方の端でハードウェアエンジニアのの年間総報酬で$18,526から、高い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーので$170,056までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 dormakaba. 最終更新日： 8/17/2025

$160K

ハードウェアエンジニア
$18.5K
情報技術者（IT）
$147K
プロダクトデザイナー
$70.4K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
$89.4K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$170K
よくある質問

The highest paying role reported at dormakaba is ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $170,056. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at dormakaba is $89,367.

