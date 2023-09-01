企業ディレクトリ
Dojo
Dojoの給与範囲は、低い方の端で情報技術者（IT）のの年間総報酬で$66,060から、高い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーので$154,726までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Dojo. 最終更新日： 8/17/2025

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $129K

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $155K
データサイエンティスト
$89.8K

情報技術者（IT）
$66.1K
プロダクトデザイナー
$107K
プロダクトマネージャー
$117K
よくある質問

Vị trí được trả lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Dojo là ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $154,726. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu tiềm năng và tiền thưởng nào.
Tổng thu nhập trung vị hàng năm được báo cáo tại Dojo là $111,917.

