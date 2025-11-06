企業一覧
DNV ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与 （Greater Oslo Region）

DNVのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Greater Oslo Regionパッケージの中央値はyearあたりNOK 676Kです。 DNVの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/6/2025

年収中央値
company icon
DNV
Software Engineer
Oslo, OS, Norway
年収総額
NOK 676K
レベル
L1
基本給
NOK 676K
Stock (/yr)
NOK 0
ボーナス
NOK 0
在籍年数
1 年
経験年数
1 年
DNV in Greater Oslo Regionのソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬NOK 902,220です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
DNVのソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in Greater Oslo Regionで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値はNOK 675,840です。

