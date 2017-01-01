企業一覧
DL1961
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
トップインサイト
  • DL1961について他の人に役立つ独自の情報を投稿してください（例：面接のコツ、チーム選び、独特な企業文化など）。
    • 会社概要

    DL1961: Redefining denim with purpose from the heart of New York. We pioneer sustainable manufacturing practices that dramatically reduce water usage, carbon emissions, and textile waste without compromising on style or quality. Our innovative approach combines premium materials with cutting-edge technology to create jeans that not only look exceptional and fit perfectly, but also minimize environmental impact. Join us as we craft the future of responsible fashion—where conscious consumption meets timeless design.

    dl1961.com
    ウェブサイト
    2008
    設立年
    47
    従業員数
    本社所在地

    認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

    認証済みの オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

    このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

    注目の求人

      DL1961の注目求人が見つかりませんでした

    関連企業

    • Flipkart
    • Dropbox
    • Roblox
    • Google
    • Airbnb
    • すべての企業を見る ➜

    その他のリソース