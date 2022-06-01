企業一覧
DJO
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
トップインサイト
  • DJOについて他の人に役立つ独自の情報を投稿してください（例：面接のコツ、チーム選び、独特な企業文化など）。
    • 会社概要

    DJO Global provides intelligent medical devices and services. DJO® is a global provider of high-quality orthopedic devices, and is a top provider in the United States among the largest such companies globally, as measured by revenues. What sets DJO apart is a focus on the continuum of care. This includes specializations across all three phases of care: performance and mobility, surgical intervention and post-operative rehabilitation. Our products are marketed under a portfolio of brands including Aircast®, Chattanooga®, CMF™, Compex®, DJO Surgical®, DonJoy®, Dr. Comfort®, Exo®, MotionMD® and ProCare®.

    http://www.djoglobal.com
    ウェブサイト
    1978
    設立年
    5,250
    従業員数
    $1B-$10B
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

    認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

    認証済みの オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

    このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

    注目の求人

      DJOの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

    関連企業

    • Stripe
    • Spotify
    • Uber
    • PayPal
    • DoorDash
    • すべての企業を見る ➜

    その他のリソース