Digital Infuzion プロジェクトマネージャー 給与

What is the highest プロジェクトマネージャー salary at Digital Infuzion in United States?
The highest paying salary package reported for a プロジェクトマネージャー at Digital Infuzion in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $172,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Digital Infuzion プロジェクトマネージャー employees get paid in United States?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Digital Infuzion for the プロジェクトマネージャー role in United States is $121,500.