企業一覧
Deutsche Telekom
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 給与
  • ソフトウェアエンジニア

  • 全ソフトウェアエンジニア給与

  • Germany

Deutsche Telekom ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与 （Germany）

Deutsche Telekomのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in GermanyはJunior Software Engineerのyearあたり€41.1KからPrincipal Software Engineerのyearあたり€131Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Germanyパッケージ総額は€66.5Kです。 Deutsche Telekomの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/5/2025

平均 報酬別 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Junior Software Engineer
(エントリーレベル)
€41.1K
€41.1K
€0
€0
Software Engineer
€63.7K
€63.7K
€0
€0
Senior Software Engineer
€85.3K
€85.3K
€0
€0
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
表示 1 その他のレベル
報酬追加レベル比較
Block logo
+€50.9K
Robinhood logo
+€78.1K
Stripe logo
+€17.5K
Datadog logo
+€30.7K
Verily logo
+€19.3K
Don't get lowballed
最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
データエクスポート求人を見る
インターンシップ給与

投稿する
キャリアレベルとは Deutsche Telekom?

認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

認証済みの ソフトウェアエンジニア オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

含まれる職種

新しい職種を投稿

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

よくある質問

Deutsche Telekom in Germanyのソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬€130,965です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Deutsche Telekomのソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in Germanyで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は€66,503です。

注目の求人

    Deutsche Telekomの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Sprint
  • Vodafone
  • TELUS
  • BT
  • Singtel
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース