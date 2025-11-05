企業一覧
Deutsche Bahn
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 給与
  • ソフトウェアエンジニア

  • 全ソフトウェアエンジニア給与

  • Greater Rhine-Main Area

Deutsche Bahn ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与 （Greater Rhine-Main Area）

Deutsche Bahnのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Greater Rhine-Main Areaパッケージの中央値はyearあたり€65.1Kです。 Deutsche Bahnの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/5/2025

年収中央値
company icon
Deutsche Bahn
Devops Engineer
hidden
年収総額
€65.1K
レベル
L2
基本給
€64.1K
Stock (/yr)
€0
ボーナス
€1K
在籍年数
2-4 年
経験年数
11+ 年
キャリアレベルとは Deutsche Bahn?
Block logo
+€50.9K
Robinhood logo
+€78.1K
Stripe logo
+€17.5K
Datadog logo
+€30.7K
Verily logo
+€19.3K
Don't get lowballed
最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
データエクスポート求人を見る
インターンシップ給与

投稿する

認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

認証済みの ソフトウェアエンジニア オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

含まれる職種

新しい職種を投稿

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

よくある質問

Deutsche Bahn in Greater Rhine-Main Areaのソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬€106,746です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Deutsche Bahnのソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in Greater Rhine-Main Areaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は€60,513です。

注目の求人

    Deutsche Bahnの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Amazon
  • SoFi
  • Apple
  • Pinterest
  • Roblox
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース