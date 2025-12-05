Dentsu データサイエンティスト 給与

Dentsuのデータサイエンティスト報酬 in United StatesはL2でyearあたり$100Kです。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$102Kです。 Dentsuの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/5/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$100K
$100K
$0
$0
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
