Dell Technologies
  • 給与
  • プログラムマネージャー

  • 全プログラムマネージャー給与

Dell Technologies プログラムマネージャー 給与

Dell Technologiesのプログラムマネージャー報酬 in United StatesはL6のyearあたり$182KからL10のyearあたり$242Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$161Kです。 Dell Technologiesの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/6/2025

平均 報酬別 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$182K
$166K
$0
$15.8K
L7
$137K
$120K
$6.7K
$10.4K
L8
$146K
$129K
$5K
$12K
表示 3 その他のレベル
最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
権利確定スケジュール

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

株式種別
RSU

Dell Technologiesでは、RSUsは3年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 1st- (33.30% 年次)

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (33.30% 年次)

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (33.30% 年次)



よくある質問

Dell Technologies in United Statesのプログラムマネージャーで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$242,412です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Dell Technologiesのプログラムマネージャー職種 in United Statesで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$163,088です。

