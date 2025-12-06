企業一覧
Dell Technologies
  • 給与
  • マーケティング

  • 全マーケティング給与

Dell Technologies マーケティング 給与

Dell Technologiesのマーケティング報酬 in United StatesはL5のyearあたり$103KからL9のyearあたり$198Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$220Kです。 Dell Technologiesの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/6/2025

平均 報酬別 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
L5
$103K
$91.7K
$2.3K
$9.3K
L6
$136K
$128K
$0
$8.4K
L7
$143K
$126K
$6.4K
$10.9K
L8
$149K
$137K
$579
$11.6K
表示 1 その他のレベル
最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
給与情報が見つかりません
権利確定スケジュール

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

株式種別
RSU

Dell Technologiesでは、RSUsは3年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 1st- (33.30% 年次)

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (33.30% 年次)

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (33.30% 年次)



含まれる職種

新しい職種を投稿

プロダクトマーケティングマネージャー

よくある質問

Dell Technologies in United Statesのマーケティングで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$286,000です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Dell Technologiesのマーケティング職種 in United Statesで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$210,000です。

