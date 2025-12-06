Dell Technologies ファイナンシャルアナリスト 給与

Dell Technologiesのファイナンシャルアナリスト報酬 in United StatesはL5のyearあたり$88.2KからL9のyearあたり$158Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$81Kです。 Dell Technologiesの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/6/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
L5
$88.2K
$83.9K
$0
$4.3K
L6
$124K
$112K
$0
$12.5K
L7
$179K
$132K
$26.7K
$20.7K
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.3%
年 3
Dell Technologiesでは、RSUsは3年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
33.3% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (33.30% 年次)
33.3% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (33.30% 年次)
33.3% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (33.30% 年次)
