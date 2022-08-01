企業ディレクトリ
Datacom
Datacom 給与

Datacomの給与範囲は、低い方の端でサイバーセキュリティアナリストのの年間総報酬で$39,640から、高い方の端でソリューションアーキテクトので$195,975までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Datacom. 最終更新日： 8/13/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $51K
ビジネスアナリスト
$99K
カスタマーサービス
$50.3K

情報技術者（IT）
$95.3K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$84.2K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
$39.6K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$196K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$159K
よくある質問

Peran dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Datacom adalah ソリューションアーキテクト at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan sebesar $195,975. Ini termasuk gaji dasar serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Total kompensasi tahunan median yang dilaporkan di Datacom adalah $89,777.

