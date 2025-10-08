CVS HealthのHealth Informatics報酬 in United StatesはData Scientistのyearあたり$137KからLead Directorのyearあたり$286Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$164Kです。 CVS Healthの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/8/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式 ()
ボーナス
Data Scientist
$137K
$128K
$0
$9.4K
Senior Data Scientist I
$169K
$155K
$0
$13.9K
Senior Data Scientist II
$176K
$161K
$0
$15.5K
Lead Data Scientist
$211K
$186K
$5.9K
$19.3K
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
