Cushman & Wakefield 給与

Cushman & Wakefieldの給与範囲は、低い方の端でビジネス開発のの年間総報酬で$16,850から、高い方の端で営業ので$278,600までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Cushman & Wakefield. 最終更新日： 8/24/2025

$160K

会計士
Median $60K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
Median $87.2K
プロジェクトマネージャー
Median $80K

ビジネスアナリスト
$27.5K
ビジネス開発
$16.8K
データアナリスト
$75.2K
データサイエンティスト
$118K
法務
$239K
マーケティング
$92K
MEP技術者
$128K
プロパティマネージャー
$122K
営業
$279K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
$186K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$143K
よくある質問

The highest paying role reported at Cushman & Wakefield is 営業 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $278,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cushman & Wakefield is $104,819.

