Cruiseのシステムズエンジニア報酬 in United StatesはL3のyearあたり$165KからL6のyearあたり$520Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$330Kです。 Cruiseの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/7/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式 ()
ボーナス
L3
$165K
$134K
$11.7K
$18.8K
L4
$303K
$173K
$96.8K
$33.5K
L5
$313K
$197K
$98K
$18.4K
L6
$520K
$234K
$238K
$46.9K
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Cruiseでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (6.25% 四半期)
Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.