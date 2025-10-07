Cruiseのシステムズエンジニア報酬 in San Francisco Bay AreaはL3のyearあたり$160KからL5のyearあたり$309Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in San Francisco Bay Areaパッケージ総額は$300Kです。 Cruiseの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/7/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式 ()
ボーナス
L3
$160K
$139K
$0
$20.7K
L4
$322K
$178K
$107K
$37K
L5
$309K
$200K
$92K
$16.6K
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Cruiseでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (6.25% 四半期)
Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.