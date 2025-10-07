企業一覧
Cruise
  • 給与
  • ソフトウェアエンジニア

  • マシンラーニングエンジニア

  • United States

Cruise マシンラーニングエンジニア 給与 （United States）

Cruiseのマシンラーニングエンジニア報酬 in United StatesはL4のyearあたり$345KからL6のyearあたり$724Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$569Kです。 Cruiseの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/7/2025

平均 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式 ()
ボーナス
L3
Software Engineer(エントリーレベル)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
Senior Software Engineer I
$345K
$200K
$117K
$28.1K
L5
Senior Software Engineer II
$471K
$223K
$207K
$41K
L6
Staff Software Engineer
$724K
$263K
$401K
$59.5K
報酬追加レベル比較

$160K

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Cruiseでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (6.25% 四半期)

Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.



よくある質問

Cruise in United Statesのマシンラーニングエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$811,340です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Cruiseのマシンラーニングエンジニア職種 in United Statesで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$607,180です。

