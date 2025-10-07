Cruise バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア 給与

Cruiseのバックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in United StatesはL3のyearあたり$255KからL6のyearあたり$710Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$362Kです。 Cruiseの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/7/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式 ()
ボーナス
L3
$255K
$154K
$53.6K
$47.2K
L4
$318K
$193K
$80.9K
$44.3K
L5
$371K
$204K
$122K
$45.4K
L6
$710K
$263K
$349K
$98.8K
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Cruiseでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (6.25% 四半期)
Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.