Cruise Embedded Hardware Engineer 給与

CruiseのEmbedded Hardware Engineer報酬 in United StatesはL3のyearあたり$215KからL7のyearあたり$964Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$500Kです。 Cruiseの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/7/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式 ()
ボーナス
L3
$215K
$158K
$27K
$30.5K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$414K
$242K
$123K
$49.6K
L6
$481K
$246K
$187K
$48.5K
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Cruiseでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (6.25% 四半期)
Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.