CRISIL
  • 給与
  • ファイナンシャルアナリスト

  • 全ファイナンシャルアナリスト給与

CRISIL ファイナンシャルアナリスト 給与

CRISILのファイナンシャルアナリスト報酬 in Indiaパッケージの中央値はyearあたり₹1.09Mです。 CRISILの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/30/2025

年収中央値
company icon
CRISIL
Research Analyst
Bombay, MH, India
年収総額
₹1.09M
レベル
L01
基本給
₹990K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
ボーナス
₹99K
在籍年数
2 年
経験年数
5 年
キャリアレベルとは CRISIL?
最新の給与投稿
追加報酬

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
よくある質問

CRISIL in Indiaのファイナンシャルアナリストで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬₹7,800,538です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
CRISILのファイナンシャルアナリスト職種 in Indiaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は₹1,089,361です。

