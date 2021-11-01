企業ディレクトリ
CrimsonLogic
CrimsonLogic 給与

CrimsonLogicの給与範囲は、低い方の端でデータアナリストのの年間総報酬で$57,900から、高い方の端でプロダクトマネージャーので$77,723までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 CrimsonLogic. 最終更新日： 8/21/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $62.8K

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

データアナリスト
$57.9K
プロダクトマネージャー
$77.7K

60 9
よくある質問

据报道，CrimsonLogic最高薪的职位是プロダクトマネージャー at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$77,723。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，CrimsonLogic的年总薪酬中位数为$62,819。

