企業一覧
Community Care of North Carolina
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
トップインサイト
  • Community Care of North Carolinaについて他の人に役立つ独自の情報を投稿してください（例：面接のコツ、チーム選び、独特な企業文化など）。
    • 会社概要

    Too often, health care is a source of frustration instead of a path to healing. The system can be inefficient, costly and difficult to navigate.At CCNC, we are changing the health care experience by changing the way health care is delivered. We strongly believe that the best system is rooted in the communities it serves. We know that efforts directed by doctors and focused on local patients make quality care more efficient and cost-effective.Through our public-private partnership, we have united regional networks of physicians, nurses, pharmacists, hospitals, health departments, social service agencies and other community organizations. These professionals work together to provide cooperative, coordinated care through the Medical Home model. This approach matches each patient with a primary care physician who leads a health care team that addresses the patient’s health needs. In NC, physician-driven, patient-centered care benefits more than 6,000 providers, 1.6 million patients and 9 million taxpayers.

    communitycarenc.org
    ウェブサイト
    2013
    設立年
    450
    従業員数
    $50M-$100M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

    認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

    認証済みの オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

    このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

    注目の求人

      Community Care of North Carolinaの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

    関連企業

    • Snap
    • PayPal
    • Lyft
    • LinkedIn
    • Roblox
    • すべての企業を見る ➜

    その他のリソース