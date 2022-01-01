企業ディレクトリ
Color
Color 給与

Colorの給与範囲は、低い方の端でデータアナリストのの年間総報酬で$114,425から、高い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーので$278,600までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Color. 最終更新日： 8/23/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $220K

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

採用担当者
Median $148K
ビジネスアナリスト
$144K

データアナリスト
$114K
データサイエンティスト
Median $171K
プロダクトデザイナー
$134K
プロダクトマネージャー
$206K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$279K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$236K
よくある質問

Colorで報告された最高給の職種はソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$278,600です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Colorで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$171,000です。

