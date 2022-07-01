企業一覧
    Collectors has multiple business lines that grade, authenticate, and sell millions of high-value, record-setting collectibles. We're the leader in third-party authentication and grading services for high-value collectibles including trading cards (Professional Sports Authenticator and Card Ladder), coins (Professional Coin Grading Services), video games (Wata), event tickets, autographs, and memorabilia, and with your help we can continue to grow rapidly. Our goal is to make the joy of collecting accessible to everyone - collectors looking to complete their set, inventors looking to maximize the value of their collection, and anyone who’s looking to preserve a game, card or coin that reminds them of fond memories in their lives.We’re entering an exciting new stage of growth as a result of our acquisition in 2021 led by entrepreneur and sports card collector Nat Turner, D1 Capital Partners L.P., and Cohen Private Ventures, in addition to renowned athletes and collectors. We’re investing in scalable, modern infrastructure to support the maturation of the industry, increasing value of collectibles, and demand for our services. Help us build a tech-enabled business for collectors.Our services span collectible coins, trading cards, video games, event tickets, autographs, and memorabilia through our subsidiaries, which include Professional Sports Authenticators (PSA), Professional Coin Grading Services (PCGS), Wata, Certified Coin Exchange (CCE), Collectors Corner, Set Registry, Collectors.com, and the Long Beach Expo collectibles trade show. Since our founding in 1986, we have graded and authenticated more than 80 million items. We employ over 1,000 people across our Santa Ana, CA headquarters, New Jersey, Seattle Hong Kong, Paris, Shanghai and Tokyo.

    http://www.collectors.com
    ウェブサイト
    2015
    設立年
    450
    従業員数
    $50M-$100M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

