  • 給与
  • ソフトウェアエンジニア

  • 全ソフトウェアエンジニア給与

CNOVA ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与

CNOVAのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Franceパッケージの中央値はyearあたり€38.3Kです。 CNOVAの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/30/2025

年収中央値
company icon
CNOVA
Software Engineer
Bordeaux, AQ, France
年収総額
€38.3K
レベル
L2
基本給
€38.3K
Stock (/yr)
€0
ボーナス
€0
在籍年数
1 年
経験年数
2 年
キャリアレベルとは CNOVA?
最新の給与投稿
給与情報が見つかりません
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
よくある質問

CNOVA in Franceのソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬€61,072です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
CNOVAのソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in Franceで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は€38,301です。

