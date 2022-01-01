企業ディレクトリ
ClearTax
ここで働いていますか？ あなたの会社を請求

ClearTax 給与

ClearTaxの給与範囲は、低い方の端でビジネスアナリストのの年間総報酬で$11,907から、高い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーので$103,809までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 ClearTax. 最終更新日： 8/24/2025

$160K

騙されずに支払われる

私たちは何千ものオファーを交渉し、定期的に$30K以上（時には$300K以上）の増加を達成しています。給与交渉を依頼 またはあなたの 履歴書レビュー 実際の専門家である、毎日それをしているリクルーターによるものです。

ソフトウェアエンジニア
L1 $25.2K
L2 $39.9K
L3 $58.9K
L6 $95.3K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

プロダクトマネージャー
Median $16.8K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $104K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
ビジネスアナリスト
$11.9K
ビジネス開発
$19.8K
プロダクトデザイナー
$30.7K
プログラムマネージャー
$13K
あなたの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与を検索するには、当社の 報酬ページ または 給与を追加 ページを解除するために。


ベスティングスケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

ClearTaxでは、株式/エクイティ付与は4年間のベスティングスケジュールに従います：

  • 25% の付与期間 1st- (25.00% 毎年)

  • 25% の付与期間 2nd- (2.08% 毎月)

  • 25% の付与期間 3rd- (2.08% 毎月)

  • 25% の付与期間 4th- (2.08% 毎月)

質問がありますか？コミュニティに聞いてください。

Levels.fyiコミュニティを訪問して、さまざまな企業の従業員と交流し、キャリアのヒントを取得し、さらに多くのことを学びましょう。

今すぐ訪問！

よくある質問

ClearTaxで報告された最高給の職種はソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーで、年間総報酬は$103,809です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
ClearTaxで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$27,941です。

注目求人

    ClearTaxの注目求人は見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Tata Elxsi
  • Revature
  • People Tech Group
  • HashedIn
  • Wissen Technology
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース