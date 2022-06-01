企業ディレクトリ
CLEAR 給与

CLEARの給与範囲は、低い方の端で営業のの年間総報酬で$6,651から、高い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーので$418,000までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 CLEAR. 最終更新日： 8/24/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Software Engineer II $217K
Senior Software Engineer $268K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $418K
プロダクトデザイナー
Median $188K

プロダクトマネージャー
Median $250K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
Median $200K
ビジネスオペレーションマネージャー
$72.4K
カスタマーサービス
$42K
データサイエンティスト
$201K
マーケティング
$121K
採用担当者
$191K
営業
$6.7K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
$113K
ベスティングスケジュール

20%

1

30%

2

50%

3

株式の種類
RSU

CLEARでは、RSUsは3年間のベスティングスケジュールに従います：

  • 20% の付与期間 1st- (20.00% 毎年)

  • 30% の付与期間 2nd- (30.00% 毎年)

  • 50% の付与期間 3rd- (50.00% 毎年)

よくある質問

CLEARで報告された最高給の職種はソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーで、年間総報酬は$418,000です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
CLEARで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$191,453です。

